VIDEO: Bridge and Euchre card club starts at Elkin Public Library -
A bi-monthly card club will begin at the Elkin Public Library on April 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. "I was downtown and just stopped on a whim," explained instructor Hazel Wilmoth, who plays both Euchre and Bridge regularly in Mount Airy as well as on cruises. "[Elkin librarian] Kasey [Nowalk] is in charge of activities around here and we just love her."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|21 hr
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar 14
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar 8
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
|Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t...
|Jan '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC