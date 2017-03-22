Surrey Bank CEO represents the American Bankers Association at House...

Surrey Bank CEO represents the Americ...

Ted Ashby, president and CEO of Surrey Bank & Trust in Mount Airy, was selected by the American Bankers Association to represent the nation's banks before the House Small Business Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight and Regulations last week. Ashby testified in support of the Small Business Administration 7 Loan program in Washington, D.C. The American Bankers Association is the united voice of America's hometown bankers - small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2 million women and men, hold nearly $17 trillion in assets, safeguard $12.8 trillion in deposits and extend more than $9 trillion in loans.

