Surrey Bank CEO represents the American Bankers Association at House...
Ted Ashby, president and CEO of Surrey Bank & Trust in Mount Airy, was selected by the American Bankers Association to represent the nation's banks before the House Small Business Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight and Regulations last week. Ashby testified in support of the Small Business Administration 7 Loan program in Washington, D.C. The American Bankers Association is the united voice of America's hometown bankers - small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2 million women and men, hold nearly $17 trillion in assets, safeguard $12.8 trillion in deposits and extend more than $9 trillion in loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar 14
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar 8
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar 1
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
|Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t...
|Jan '17
|blackyb
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Jan '17
|Materzzz
|2
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec '16
|What a Moron
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC