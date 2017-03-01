Real property transfers in Surry Coun...

Real property transfers in Surry County -

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Mt. Airy News

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
under age driving Mar 1 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t... Jan '17 blackyb 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Jan '17 Materzzz 2
mt. airy pain clinic Jan '17 kdb 1
Trump is a good man for the job Dec '16 What a Moron 2
Food Lion Fire Dec '16 Zone 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC