Original Siamese Twins lived, died in North Carolina
"The Siamese Twins may have been famous and unusual, but they worked very hard to maintain their dignity and live good lives," said Tanya Jones, director of the Surry Arts Council and great-great-granddaughter of Eng Bunker, on the left in photo. Chang and Eng Bunker were the original "Siamese Twins," who were joined at the chest by a 5-inch bond.
