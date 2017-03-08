Making Diabetes Self-Management Educa...

Making Diabetes Self-Management Education Patient-Centered: Results From a North Carolina Program

At present in the United States, 29 million individuals have diabetes1 and 86 million have prediabetes, and the CDC estimates that 9 of every 10 persons with prediabetes are unaware of the condition.2 The annual financial toll of the disease is $245 billion in healthcare and lost productivity costs, according to the American Diabetes Association .3 How can we change these statistics? Based on my experiences as a nurse and diabetes educator, we will not be effective in fighting the nation's diabetes epidemic without more foot soldiers in the trenches alongside our patients. It's during this day-to-day work that we, as diabetes educators, spend time with our patients - evaluating them and encouraging them.

