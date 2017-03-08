Girls Empowering Girls Symposium to c...

Girls Empowering Girls Symposium to come to The Liberty in Elkin -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The fourth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Liberty in Elkin. According to founder Misty Matthews, the event was created in an effort to guide girls ages 8 to 18 to confidence in spite of the difficulties of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar 8 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar 1 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t... Jan '17 blackyb 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Jan '17 Materzzz 2
mt. airy pain clinic Jan '17 kdb 1
Trump is a good man for the job Dec '16 What a Moron 2
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC