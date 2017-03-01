Elkin ranked high in CTE results -
Barbara Long, left, Career and Technical Education coordinator for Elkin City Schools, recognizes the CTE instructors at Monday's school board meeting. February was CTE Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|under age driving
|Mar 1
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t...
|Jan '17
|blackyb
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Jan '17
|Materzzz
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Jan '17
|kdb
|1
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec '16
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec '16
|Zone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC