Elkin Creek Vineyard hosts Open Mic Night for Elkin Public Library -
Bill Griffin provided publishing resources for other poets as well as reading his own work Sunday night at Elkin Creek Vineyard. The Open Mic Poetry and Prose Night for the Elkin Public Library was hosted by Elkin Creek Vineyard Sunday night with a full house.
