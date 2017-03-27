Elkin City Schools hosting The Bedroom Project for parents, community ...

Parents of teens, or future teens, take note, the signs of risky behavior now are not what they were many years ago, but there is an event coming up that will help parents know what to look for - Drugs Uncovered is part of The Bedroom Project. Each of Surry County's school systems will be sharing the workshop for parents of students in grades fourth through 12th with the community, with Elkin High School hosting the first one Tuesday beginning in the cafeteria with a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. The presentation for parents begins at 6:15 p.m., and child care is available for those who need to bring their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.