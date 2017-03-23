ECA celebrates Cultural Arts Day
ECA ribbon winners who were present for Cultural Arts Day are: Joy Hemmings, Phyllis Davis, Marion Venable, Judy Davis, Carolyn Martin, Marilyn Geiger, Gloria Bryant, Lisa Royal, Shirley Grubbs, Ann Davis, Margaret Rakes, Jane Snow and Sara Bryant.
