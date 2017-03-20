AJMC in the Press, March 17, 2017

AJMC in the Press, March 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The American Journal of Managed Care

An article from the recent issue of The American Journal of Accountable Care was summarized in an article on HealthPayerIntelligence.com. In " Creating Successful Alternative Payment Models ," authors Jennifer L. Wiler, MD, MBA; Harold D. Miller; and Nir Harish, MD, MBA, outlined 5 principles they believe will help guide the development of alternative payment models .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt. airy pain clinic Mar 14 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar 8 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar 1 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t... Jan '17 blackyb 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Jan '17 Materzzz 2
Trump is a good man for the job Dec '16 What a Moron 2
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC