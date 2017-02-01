VFW asks for help with honor guard - ...

VFW asks for help with honor guard - 9:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Mt. Airy News

The nation's last show of appreciation for a veteran's service is three volleys and a folded flag, but an equipment issue could hinder a local veteran group's efforts to give each and every veteran their final salute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t... Mon blackyb 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Jan 25 Materzzz 2
mt. airy pain clinic Jan 16 kdb 1
Trump is a good man for the job Dec '16 What a Moron 2
Food Lion Fire Dec '16 Zone 1
Boring ass town Nov '16 Bored as fk 1
Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de... Nov '16 blackyb 2
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC