Strand Of Oaks brings extroverted Hard Love to Main Street Music for album release party
February 17th, 2017: A big day for rock and roll. On Friday, records from Ryan Adams, Dave Hause, Jens Lekman , and of course, Strand Of Oaks , hit the stands at at Main Street Music in Manayunk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
