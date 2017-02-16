SCC Machining Club tours Charleston shipyard, gains industry insight

The Machining Club at Surry Community College toured the Detyens Shipyard in Charleston, South Carolina, during the college's winter break to gain industry insight. Those who went on the field trip are, front row, from left, Jacob Cavanaugh of Mount Airy, Cesar Cardoso of Mount Airy, A.J. Hackbarth of East Bend, Aaron Dudley of East Bend, Chau Lor of Mount Airy, Lead Instructor Corey Easter; back row, Jacob Snow of Lowgap, Trey Bennett of Mount Airy, Jarrett Rogers of Pilot Mountain, Nathan Goins of Pilot Mountain, Cole Easter of Mount Airy, Alex Handy of Mount Airy and Alex Forrest of East Bend.

