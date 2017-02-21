Ready for replacement: Three bridges in one contract

Ready for replacement: Three bridges ...

A series of road closures started on Feb. 20, signaling the start of the replacement of three bridges in northwestern North Carolina. All three bridges are part of a $10.3 million contract for 12 new bridges with Smith-Rowe, LLC out of Mount Airy.

