More on Learn

Social Studies In Action: A Methodology Workshop, K-5 "Workshop 3. Exploring Unity and Diversity" Who do we teach? Because themes of unity and diversity surface within both academic content and classroom climate, this session focuses on strategies for teaching provocative issues in social studies as well as methods of addressing a diversity of learners. The onscreen teachers examine national documents for themes of unity and diversity, explore Howard Gardner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.