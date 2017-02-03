Free SBC seminars announced for February -
Surry Community College's Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties. Effective Fundraising with the Help of Your Board will be the topic of a seminar on Feb. 15 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t...
|Jan 30
|blackyb
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Jan 25
|Materzzz
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Jan 16
|kdb
|1
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec '16
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec '16
|Zone
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC