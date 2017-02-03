Free SBC seminars announced for February

Surry Community College's Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties. Effective Fundraising with the Help of Your Board will be the topic of a seminar on Feb. 15 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.