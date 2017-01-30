Surry CC holds practical nurse gradua...

Surry CC holds practical nurse graduation -

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The Nursing Pinning and Graduation Ceremony was held Dec. 15, 2016, in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry's campus in Dobson. The PN fall 2016 graduates are Jessica Aguahedionda of Ronda, Chelsea Cave of Dobson, Brittany Cline of Ararat, Elaine Miller of West Jefferson, Patty Puckett of Thurmond, Krystal Simmons of Ararat, Amber Sparger of Mount Airy and Amber Yoder of Roaring River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t... 4 hr blackyb 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Jan 25 Materzzz 2
mt. airy pain clinic Jan 16 kdb 1
Trump is a good man for the job Dec '16 What a Moron 2
Food Lion Fire Dec '16 Zone 1
Boring ass town Nov '16 Bored as fk 1
Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de... Nov '16 blackyb 2
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC