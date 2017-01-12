School board compares area coaching pay - 12:21 pm updated:
As Elkin school officials look toward the future of the system and plan for the possibility of filling staffing positions as they become open, they wanted to be reminded of what the payment plans are for coaching supplements and compare those to others in the region, prompting a presentation in December at the school board meeting. With no introduction to why the former interim superintendent, Dr. Don Martin, was giving the presentation during the meeting, Dr. Richard Brinegar, chairman of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education, explained that it was a request of the entire board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec 19
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec 19
|Zone
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Dec '16
|Yes Imamater Nut
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
|Early voting is 20 October - so go VOTE
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|3
|Situation America I
|Oct '16
|blackyb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC