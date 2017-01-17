SCCa s Rotaract Club collects canned ...

SCCa s Rotaract Club collects canned goods for Salvation Army

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The Surry Community College Rotaract Club, dedicated to serving others and professional development of its members, poses with the nearly 650 canned food items the club members collected during the holiday season to donate to the Salvation Army. Pictured are, from left, front row, Club President Salena Ruvio-Ayers of Dobson, Club Vice President Adriana Luna of Mount Airy, Melissa Lopez of Mount Airy, Autumn Collins of Pilot Mountain, Club Faculty Advisor Tara Carrington, Club Treasurer Veronika Ruvio of Dobson; back row, Valentina Chaloupka of Dobson, Neil Green of Elkin, Chase Stanley of Dobson, Matthew Chesnet of Mount Airy and Sydney Gillespie of Pilot Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mt. airy pain clinic Mon kdb 1
Trump is a good man for the job Dec 19 What a Moron 2
Food Lion Fire Dec 19 Zone 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Dec '16 Yes Imamater Nut 1
Boring ass town Nov '16 Bored as fk 1
Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de... Nov '16 blackyb 2
Early voting is 20 October - so go VOTE Oct '16 MAGA 3
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC