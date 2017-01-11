Regulatory reform, education top priorities
The N.C. General Assembly commenced its 2017 legislative session Wednesday to administer the oath of office to members, elect officers and clerks, and make committee assignments in a largely ceremonial episode on Jones Street. While the the day's business was mostly perfunctory, Republican legislative leaders gave overture to the policy agenda that begins in earnest when the lawmakers reconvene Jan. 25. "Regulations are a hindrance to a lot of the businesses," Hurley said in an interview.
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec 19
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec 19
|Zone
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Dec '16
|Yes Imamater Nut
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
|Early voting is 20 October - so go VOTE
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|3
|Situation America I
|Oct '16
|blackyb
|2
