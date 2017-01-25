NAACP seeks to work with mayor -
Surry County NAACP President Faye Carter, pictured at last week's Martin Luther King Day Luncheon in Mount Airy, and other members of the group's executive board have met with Mayor David Rowe to express concern over recent public statements he made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|2 hr
|Materzzz
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Jan 16
|kdb
|1
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec '16
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec '16
|Zone
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
|Early voting is 20 October - so go VOTE
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC