City eyeing incentive to recruit cops -
Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson examines details of a proposed incentive plan he and City Manager Barbara Jones hope will increase the pool of recruits for officer vacancies at the police department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mon
|kdb
|1
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec 19
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec 19
|Zone
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Dec '16
|Yes Imamater Nut
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
|Early voting is 20 October - so go VOTE
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC