Bridging the gap
Workers install a temporary dam in preparation for repairing a washed-out area of Peele Road near Bailey. The crew from Smith Rowe contractors of Mount Airy estimated the repair could be completed in two weeks if asphalt is available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec 19
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec 19
|Zone
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Dec '16
|Yes Imamater Nut
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
|Early voting is 20 October - so go VOTE
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|3
|Situation America I
|Oct '16
|blackyb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC