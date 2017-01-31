00 pm
The Slate Mountain Ramblers perform during last year's WPAQ birthday concert. The local group, which won the 2016 old-time band competition at the Galax fiddlers convention, also will be part of this year's birthday celebration on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t...
|Mon
|blackyb
|1
|tomato nuts or (mater heads)
|Jan 25
|Materzzz
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Jan 16
|kdb
|1
|Trump is a good man for the job
|Dec '16
|What a Moron
|2
|Food Lion Fire
|Dec '16
|Zone
|1
|Boring ass town
|Nov '16
|Bored as fk
|1
|Soros owned voting machines sett to cheat by de...
|Nov '16
|blackyb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC