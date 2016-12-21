Surry nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes

Surry Community College Nurse Aide students have completed recent classes in December. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded Dec. 1. Students are, from left, front row, Mary Cropps of Mount Airy, Traci Clayton of Pinnacle, Stephanya Martinez of Boonville; back row, Hannah Slater of Mount Airy, Shelly Slater of Mount Airy and Ranee Ayers of Mount Airy.

