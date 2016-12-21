Surrey Bancorp announces special cash dividend -
The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp has declared a special cash dividend of 36 cents per share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Jan. 13, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 27, 2016.
