Mount Airy woman accused of forging will, deeds -
A Mount Airy woman was arrested last week for alleged scams such as faking a will, filing phony insurance claims and burning a barn. Frances Goins Hill, 47, of Riverside Drive, was charged Dec. 21 with three counts of forgery of deeds or wills, five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of insurance fraud and embezzlement.
