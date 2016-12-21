EEOC Sues Hiatt & Mason Enterprises For Racial Harassment
Hiatt & Mason Enterprises, Inc., a structural steel erection services company, violated federal law when it subjected a black employee to a racially hostile work environment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed today. According to EEOC's complaint, around March 2014, Paul Bowman began working as a laborer, at Hiatt & Mason's facility in Mount Airy, N.C. EEOC's complaint alleges that, starting in March 2014, Bowman's white foreman and some of his co-workers subjected him to racial harassment for almost two years.
