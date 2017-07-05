Marshall County miner takes UMWA Inte...

Marshall County miner takes UMWA International position

A Marshall County native was sworn in Wednesday as the next secretary-treasurer of United Mine Workers of America International. Levi Allen of Moundsville, began coal mining in 2007, working at the now-Marshall County mine as a general inside laborer.

