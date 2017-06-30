Flash Flood Watch issued July 6 at 11...

Flash Flood Watch issued July 6 at 11:00AM EDT expiring July 7 at...

21 min ago Read more: WPXI

MDZ001-OHZ069-PAZ031-075-076-WVZ004-012-021-509>514-070100- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.A.0006.170706T1500Z-170707T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Garrett-Monroe-Greene-Fayette-Fayette Ridges-Marshall-Wetzel- Marion-Monongalia- Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston- Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker- Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Woodsfield, Waynesburg, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, Morgantown, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley 956 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of western Maryland, east central Ohio, southwest ... (more)

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marshall County was issued at July 06 at 9:56AM EDT

