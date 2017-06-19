West Virginia Day activities planned statewide
The state Division of Culture and History will commemorate West Virginia Day with several festivities planned across the state on Tuesday. Activities will take place at the state Culture Center in Charleston, Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville, Museum in the Park at Chief Logan State Park in Logan and West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling.
