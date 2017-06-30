Stray kitten at capitol finds home

Stray kitten at capitol finds home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Moundsville native Jacque Bland has a new feline companion after playing a role in the rescue of a scared tabby kitten taking refuge under vehicles parked at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 hr farmer 4,156
Attention Former and Current WVBC Students! Jun 28 Rusty Webb 1
Softball averys mom Jun 25 Want 1
wvbc Jun 13 Curious 1
Lady Gaga to Recuperate at Grandma’s WVa Home (Feb '13) May '17 Ron 21
Smokehouse bar and grill May '17 Hhh 1
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC