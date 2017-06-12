Police Find Meth Lab, Grow Site in Oh...

Police Find Meth Lab, Grow Site in Ohio County; Three Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Intelligencer

A routine license plate violation resulted in the arrest of three people after the West Virginia State Police allegedly found an indoor marijuana growing operation and a methamphetamine lab at a Triadelphia home on Sunday, police said. According to a report from the state police's Moundsville detachment, Senior Trooper C.W. Heckler went to 1066 Battle Run Road in Triadelphia to serve a license plate revocation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr sam 4,222
wvbc Jun 13 Curious 1
Lady Gaga to Recuperate at Grandma’s WVa Home (Feb '13) May 30 Ron 21
Smokehouse bar and grill May '17 Hhh 1
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
Looking for fun May '17 Pipelinet 1
Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner? May '17 YouWish 2
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC