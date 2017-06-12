Police Find Meth Lab, Grow Site in Ohio County; Three Arrested

A routine license plate violation resulted in the arrest of three people after the West Virginia State Police allegedly found an indoor marijuana growing operation and a methamphetamine lab at a Triadelphia home on Sunday, police said. According to a report from the state police's Moundsville detachment, Senior Trooper C.W. Heckler went to 1066 Battle Run Road in Triadelphia to serve a license plate revocation.

