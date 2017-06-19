Missoula Childrena s Theatre Students Gain Life Skills From Theatre Camp in Moundsville
Photo by Drew Parker Missoula Children's Theatre director McKenna Hiler, left, and local student Justice Robinson attend auditions Tuesday for a production of "Treasure Island." More than 50 local students from first-graders to high school seniors gathered at the Strand Theatre in Moundsville Tuesday to give their best pirate impersonations.
