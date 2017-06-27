Marshall County Strings Camp Preps Young Musicians for Success
The Marshall County Strings program kicked off its annual summer camp this week, allowing students students to learn new techniques and prepare for their fall music courses throughout the county. The camp, held at John Marshall High School through Thursday, involves a morning session for elementary students, while secondary students participate in an afternoon session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Dennis
|4,145
|Softball averys mom
|Sun
|Want
|1
|wvbc
|Jun 13
|Curious
|1
|Lady Gaga to Recuperate at Grandma’s WVa Home (Feb '13)
|May 30
|Ron
|21
|Smokehouse bar and grill
|May '17
|Hhh
|1
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Looking for fun
|May '17
|Pipelinet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC