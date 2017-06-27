Marshall County Strings Camp Preps Yo...

Marshall County Strings Camp Preps Young Musicians for Success

The Marshall County Strings program kicked off its annual summer camp this week, allowing students students to learn new techniques and prepare for their fall music courses throughout the county. The camp, held at John Marshall High School through Thursday, involves a morning session for elementary students, while secondary students participate in an afternoon session.

