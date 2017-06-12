Cats Quarantined Due To Contagious Di...

Cats Quarantined Due To Contagious Disease at Marshall County Animal Shelter in Moundsville

Photo by Alan Olson The lone cat which takes up residence in the lobby of the Marshall County Animal Shelter is the only one visitors may see during a quarantine period. A contagious disease has afflicted several new arrivals at the Marshall County Animal Shelter, forcing the shelter's cat wing to close to arrivals and adoptions while the disease runs its course.

