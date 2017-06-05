WV man arrested after allegedly tryin...

WV man arrested after allegedly trying to catch wife on fire

Tuesday May 23

A Moundsville man has been arrested after police reported that he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire.

Moundsville, WV

