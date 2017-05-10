Walking to Change Type 1 to Type None

Walking to Change Type 1 to Type None

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Intelligencer

Photos Provided Dr. Amy Jean walks with her sons, from left, Aaron, Asher and Adam, at the 2015 Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund 5K Walk held at Wheeling Jesuit University. This year, the walk returns to Bethany College on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 18 hr Earl 4,135
Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner? Thu YouWish 2
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr 15 T W Hill 1
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC