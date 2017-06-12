U.S. Attorney Betsy Jividen: - SFeds ...

U.S. Attorney Betsy Jividen: - SFeds Targeting Drugs at Source

Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Intelligencer

Federal officials are going straight to the source - pharmaceutical companies - in the fight against the area's drug abuse epidemic, Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Jividen said Tuesday during a forum at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville Jividen spoke of the effect drug abuse is having on the country - and on West Virginia in particular, which leads the nation in overdose deaths per capita. Jividen said her office is working to stem the flow of prescription drugs.

