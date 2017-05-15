Two Charged With Bringing Drugs to Jail

Two Charged With Bringing Drugs to Jail

Friday May 12 Read more: The Intelligencer

Two Northern Regional Jail inmates now face additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances onto the grounds of the jail. On Wednesday, NRJ officers responded to a cell occupied by Amanda Killeen, 26, of Benwood, who had been arrested earlier that day.

