Two Charged With Bringing Drugs to Jail
Two Northern Regional Jail inmates now face additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances onto the grounds of the jail. On Wednesday, NRJ officers responded to a cell occupied by Amanda Killeen, 26, of Benwood, who had been arrested earlier that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|47 min
|Wilbur
|4,155
|Looking for fun
|2 hr
|Pipelinet
|1
|Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner?
|May 11
|YouWish
|2
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC