Sexual Abuse Trial Begins In Marshall...

Sexual Abuse Trial Begins In Marshall County

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Photo by Drew Parker Michael Daniel Bowman appears Monday for the first day of his sexual abuse trial in Marshall County Circuit Court. A jury heard details concerning alleged acts of sexual abuse against two pre-teen girls Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Chris 4,195
Smokehouse bar and grill May 17 Hhh 1
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May 16 Ian 1
Looking for fun May 16 Pipelinet 1
Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner? May 11 YouWish 2
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC