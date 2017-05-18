Projects to Impact Traffic Next Week
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday and continuing through June 2, the slow lane of U.S. 40 east will be closed across from the Wheeling Park exit. One lane of eastbound traffic will remain open at all times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Jake
|4,183
|Smokehouse bar and grill
|May 17
|Hhh
|1
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Looking for fun
|May 16
|Pipelinet
|1
|Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner?
|May 11
|YouWish
|2
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC