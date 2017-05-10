New Marshall County Emergency Medical Service Gets Team Leader
Since the unexpected closing of Cameron's ambulance service in September, local authorities claim medical response times to the area have been dangerously slow, but the community's nearly 2,000 residents will soon benefit from a new system in the area this summer. The approximately $900,000 plan, projected to take effect July 31, will feature new squad vehicles and supplies.
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU...
|4,132
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|Girl that works at Mickey d's Moundsville
|Apr '17
|Curious cat
|1
