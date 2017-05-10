New Marshall County Emergency Medical...

New Marshall County Emergency Medical Service Gets Team Leader

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Intelligencer

Since the unexpected closing of Cameron's ambulance service in September, local authorities claim medical response times to the area have been dangerously slow, but the community's nearly 2,000 residents will soon benefit from a new system in the area this summer. The approximately $900,000 plan, projected to take effect July 31, will feature new squad vehicles and supplies.

Moundsville, WV

