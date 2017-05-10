Moundsville Meth Lab Case Bound Over ...

Moundsville Meth Lab Case Bound Over to Marshall County Grand Jury

The case against a Moundsville man charged with operating a methamphetamine lab will go before a grand jury, Marshall County Magistrate Mark Kerwood ruled Thursday. James Wood, 43, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of operating a clandestine drug laboratory.

