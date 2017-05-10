Moundsville Meth Lab Case Bound Over to Marshall County Grand Jury
The case against a Moundsville man charged with operating a methamphetamine lab will go before a grand jury, Marshall County Magistrate Mark Kerwood ruled Thursday. James Wood, 43, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of operating a clandestine drug laboratory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Earl
|4,135
|Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner?
|14 hr
|YouWish
|2
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC