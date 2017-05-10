Moundsville Faces Choice: Four Season...

Moundsville Faces Choice: Four Seasons Pool Or RV - SPark

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Intelligencer

Moundsville City Council's finance committee faced a tough decision Tuesday: whether to continue renovation work on the Four Seasons Pool or establish a recreational vehicle park along the riverfront. Last month, Moundsville's city leaders floated the idea of constructing an RV park along the Riverfront Park on 12th Street as a way to generate up to $300,000 in annual revenue for the parks and recreations department, which council has been allocating money to subsidize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr Earl 4,135
Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner? Thu YouWish 2
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr 15 T W Hill 1
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC