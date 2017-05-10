Moundsville Faces Choice: Four Seasons Pool Or RV - SPark
Moundsville City Council's finance committee faced a tough decision Tuesday: whether to continue renovation work on the Four Seasons Pool or establish a recreational vehicle park along the riverfront. Last month, Moundsville's city leaders floated the idea of constructing an RV park along the Riverfront Park on 12th Street as a way to generate up to $300,000 in annual revenue for the parks and recreations department, which council has been allocating money to subsidize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
