Mother, Daughters Are Arrested for Alleged Gas Station Theft in Moundsville

Smith Mart employee Betty Ruth Sells, 22, of 2141 Campbell Lane in Proctor; her mother, Angel Denise Sells, 41, of 1603 Ruby St., Moundsville and her sisters, twins Dallas Mae Sells, 19, of 1603 Ruby St. and Alice Emily Sells, 19, of 1800 Seventh St., Moundsville, turned themselves in to police Monday afternoon. At 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, Betty Sells called the Moundsville Police Department, claiming she had been robbed at the gas station by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask as she was walking to her vehicle with the store's deposit bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.