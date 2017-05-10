Man Charged in Escape From Custody

Man Charged in Escape From Custody

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Intelligencer

One month into a 15-month sentence of supervised probation, a Wheeling man is charged with fleeing from custody and now faces the full sentence for his original charge. Eric Burch, 43, of Wheeling, was convicted in March of obtaining money under false pretenses, for which he was sentenced to 15 months of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 52 min ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU... 4,132
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May 7 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May 7 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 53
In need Apr 22 andy 3
George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents Apr 15 T W Hill 1
Girl that works at Mickey d's Moundsville Apr '17 Curious cat 1
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC