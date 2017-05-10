Man Charged in Escape From Custody
One month into a 15-month sentence of supervised probation, a Wheeling man is charged with fleeing from custody and now faces the full sentence for his original charge. Eric Burch, 43, of Wheeling, was convicted in March of obtaining money under false pretenses, for which he was sentenced to 15 months of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of one to 10 years in prison.
Read more at The Intelligencer.
