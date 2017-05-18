LocalPolice investigating armed robbe...

LocalPolice investigating armed robbery in Moundsville

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WTOV9

Witnesses say a gunman went into the Smith Mart on 1st Street and threatened a pregnant clerk with a gun. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

