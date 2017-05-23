Lions Club Honors Retiring Moundsville Middle Teacher
Students at Moundsville Middle School graciously shared their Awards Day on Thursday with Mike Eskridge, the adviser of the school's LEO Club, as he was presented with two Lions Club International awards, a Progressive Melvin Jones pin and a Humanitarian Plaque. Eskridge, who is retiring as both a social studies teacher and as LEO Club adviser at the close of the current school year, has been on the MMS faculty for 30 years, and affiliated with the LEO since its inception at the school 15 years ago.
